Watch: Taylor Hinds' Header Against Durham Sends Liverpool's Women Top Of The League

Full-back Taylor Hinds was delighted to score in the top of the table clash with Durham on Sunday when Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Maiden Castle.

The result means the Reds go above rivals Durham and currently sit top of the FA Women's Championship.

The opening goal was scored by Leanne Kiernan as the game entered the last 15 minutes and Hinds followed up with a well taken header to seal the game.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Hinds On Her Goal And The Win

The player signed from Everton in 2020 was ecstatic with the goal and result.

“It feels amazing,” she told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s a massive result.

“In such a tough game and a massive game, to score a goal… obviously I was unlucky in the first half as well, hitting the post twice! But the cross came in, it was hanging in the air for ages and I just headed it. I saw it hit the back of the net and I was buzzing.

“When we play Durham it’s always a battle. We know they’re a physical team and they’re hard to break down so it was always going to be a good game, but luckily we found ways to break them down and got the three points and a clean sheet."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Hinds On A Good Start To The Season

“Obviously this league is so competitive at the minute and obviously Durham were top. That’s us being top now and that’s a great start for us.

“Our aim was before Christmas to be in the top three and now we’ve done that it’s just a great step forward. I’m loving it with the team and those three points I think were thoroughly deserved today."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook