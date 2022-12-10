Skip to main content
Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final

Watch Tchouameni's world class strike which gave France the lead here.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aurelien Tchouameni has given France a one-goal lead in the World Cup quarter-final against England in Qatar.

After an even opening quarter of an hour, France broke up field in the 17th minute and one time Liverpool target Tchouameni smashed home from 30 yards after receiving a short pass from Antoine Griezmann.

Aurelien Tchouameni

England may wish to see the action again as they claimed Bukayo Saka was fouled in the lead-up to the goal.

Watch the fine strike from Tchouameni here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Youssef En-Nesyri
Match Coverage

Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Luis Diaz Diogo Jota
Articles

Five Ways Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Could Deal With Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota Injury Absence

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Fans
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: England v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Messi Goal Makes It 2-0 To Argentina In World Cup Quarter-Final

By Neil Andrew