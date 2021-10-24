Watch: The Day Liverpool Took Apart Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United At Old Trafford

A huge Premier League clash awaits tomorrow as Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. We have taken a look back at when the Reds took apart Sir Alex Ferguson's team in 2009.

Rafael Benitez's team came into the fixture trailing United by seven points but a brilliant performance off the back of beating Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League at Anfield in midweek cut the gap to just four points.

First Half

It looked like the Red Devils would go ten points clear at the top when Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot.

Liverpool came storming back however and in the 28th minute Fernando Torres look advantage of some hesitancy by Nemanja Vidic to run through on goal and slot the ball past Edwin van der Sar.

Just before half time, Steven Gerrard was tripped in the box by Patrice Evra and the captain made no mistake in converting the penalty and giving his team a 2-1 half-time lead.

Second Half

It took until the 77th minute for Liverpool to kill the game off. The rampaging Gerrard was hauled down by Vidic as he went clean through on goal and the defender was shown a red card.

To rub salt into the wounds, Fabio Aurelio stepped up to curl the resulting free kick home from 30 yards.

As the final whistle approached in the 90th minute, substitute Andrea Dossena ran through on goal and clever lobbed the ball over Van der Sar to give Benitez's team a fine 4-1 victory.

It was an almost perfect afternoon for Liverpool that re-ignited their 2008/9 title ambitions and gave their supporters a fantastic victory to savour.

