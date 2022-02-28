Skip to main content
Watch: The Moment Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish & Jurgen Klopp Celebrated Carabao Cup Win Together

After Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, manager Jurgen Klopp and Reds legend Kenny Dalglish took a moment to celebrate together and we can bring you the footage here.

Kenny Dalglish

An action packed match finished 0-0 after extra time leading to the agony of a penalty shootout.

Thankfully for Liverpool, they triumphed 11-10 on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the 22nd spot kick when he blazed over the bar.

Read More

This was Klopp's first domestic cup win since he took charge at Liverpool and the first win for the club in the Carabao Cup since Dalglish's team which included Jordan Henderson beat Cardiff City in 2012.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in what could turn out to be a memorable season and you can watch Dalglish and Klopp celebrate here:

