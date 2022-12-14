Watch: Theo Hernandez Goal Gives France World Cup Semi-Final Lead Against Morocco

Theo Hernandez has given France an early lead in the World Cup semi-final against Morocco in Qatar.

The left-back was on hand to finish well in just the 5th minute after excellent work from Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate started the game for the reigning World Cup holders replacing Dayot Upamecano.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |