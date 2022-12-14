Skip to main content
Watch: Theo Hernandez Goal Gives France World Cup Semi-Final Lead Against Morocco

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch: Theo Hernandez Goal Gives France World Cup Semi-Final Lead Against Morocco

Watch the well taken goal from the left-back that gave France a 1-0 lead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Theo Hernandez has given France an early lead in the World Cup semi-final against Morocco in Qatar.

The left-back was on hand to finish well in just the 5th minute after excellent work from Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Theo Hernandez

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate started the game for the reigning World Cup holders replacing Dayot Upamecano.

Ibrahima Konate

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing Serious Blow To Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew
Messi Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Made By Lionel Messi Magic Gives Argentina 3-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
Julian Alvarez
Match Coverage

Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Liverpool ‘Willing’ To Pay Release Clause For Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez & Personal Agreement Close

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
News

Report: Liverpool Make Contract Offer To Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid Also Interested

By Neil Andrew