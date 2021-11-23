Watch: Thiago Admission On His Decision To Join Liverpool In Light Of Xavi's Barcelona Interest

Thiago Alcantara has spoken to the media ahead of tomorrow's match in the Champions League against FC Porto and was quizzed on whether he feels he made the right move when he made the switch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's team have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners after winning all four of their matches so far.

Thiago has shown flashes of his brilliance since joining Liverpool and was impressive in the run in last season to help the team back into the Champions League spots.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

His career at Anfield has been a disrupted one however suffering with injuries and covid.

The player made his return to the starting XI in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal and will be hoping he can now stay injury free with a busy period for the team coming up.

There had been some reports recently suggesting that new Barcelona manager Xavi wants to take Thiago back to the Nou Camp and the player is open to the move.

Thiago On If He Made The Right Move By Joining Liverpool

The question was put to Thiago by the media as to whether he felt he made the right decision by coming to Merseyside.

"One hundred per cent I made the right choice and the right move. You never know because in the end, the injuries stop your frequency to play or to know much more how the team performs on the pitch.

"In the end, you can watch football all the time and the theory is awesome but the practice is even better.

"I don’t know, I hate that not just me but also my teammates got injured and it’s a pity that football has this but it is part of the job and part of life. When we are fit, we have to be as high performing as we can."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook