Watch: Thumping Virgil van Dijk Header Gives Liverpool Their Fifth First Half Goal Against Bournemouth

Virgil van Dijk has scored Liverpool's fifth goal against Bournemouth in the first half of the Premier League match at Anfield.

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

The Reds have been completely dominant and already led through goals from Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Roberto Firmino.

The Dutchman added the fifth when he got on the end of an Andy Robertson corner to head past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Official Lineups

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabinho is recalled to the starting XI in place of James Milner as Klopp makes only one change from the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

He is expected to line up in the number six role with skipper Jordan Henderson pushed to the left and Harvey Elliott on the right.

