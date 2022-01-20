Watch: Both of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Unbelievable Assists as Liverpool Beat Arsenal

Liverpool are through to the final of the Carabao Cup after beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates and here are Trent Alexander-Arnold's assists for both of the goals.

What a game. Liverpool weathered Arsenal's early pressure and thanks to two Diogo Jota goals, the Reds will be facing Chelsea at Wembley.

Despite getting both goals, Diogo Jota isn't the only player getting praised massively after his display.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had an unbelievable game and was a major part in both of Jota goals.

Without the assists, Trent was putting in dangerous crosses all night and doing his signature long-range passes all game.

Watch both of Trent Alexander-Arnold's assists here:

Arsenal XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal Subs

Karl Hein, Rob Holding, Ryan Alebiosu, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Eddie Nketiah, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Alisson, Adrian, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino

