Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League

Liverpool have started their Champions League match against Rangers tonight on fire and have broken the deadlock early on.

The Reds have come out of the traps early and have looked back to their very best in the first 10 minutes. Scintillating football is what we are used to seeing from Jurgen Klopp's men and that's exactly what we have seen so far.

After a couple of early chances from the home side, it was a brilliant team move that ended up with Rangers with no choice but to give a foul away in a good position.

A prime position for Trent Alexander-Arnold who didn't disappoint. The scouser curled the free-kick into the top corner, out of the reach of the goalkeeper. An incredible start given an incredible goal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked a very attacking lineup for the visit of Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Reports earlier in the day had suggested that Klopp may move away from his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation and it looks like he has done just that.

Alisson Becker starts in goal and there are no changes in the back four for Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold keeping his place alongside Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas.

It looks like a two man midfield for Liverpool with Fabinho dropping to bench, leaving skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in what looks like a double pivot.

Klopp looks to have gone with a front four with Mohamed Salah likely to start on the right, Luis Diaz on the left with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota expected to be central.

Assuming it is a 4-2-3-1 formation, Jota may start behind Nunez unless Diaz is moved central and the Portuguese starts on the left.

