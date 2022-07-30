Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Wonder Goal Against Manchester City In Community Shield

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outstanding opener against Manchester City in Community Sheild.

Liverpool have started brightly in the Community Shield and have finallly got their deserved goal. The Reds have dominated most of the play, keep Manchester City to very little.

A good early chance fell for Andy Robertson, where a switch of play found him in open space. Unfortunately, the Scotsman couldn’t direct his header on goal, instead hitting the side netting.

Liverpool’s breakthrough came the 21st minute of the match, through right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mohamed Salah causing havoc on the right-hand side, found the scouser on the edge of the box.

The defender then hit a powerful shot, only for Nathan Ale to deflect the ball away from Manchester City keeper Ederson. A brilliantly worked goal by The Reds and very well-deserved too.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

