Skip to main content

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal Makes It Liverpool 3-0 Against Bournemouth

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it 3-0 to Liverpool against Bournemouth with an absolute wonder goal and you can watch it here.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool were already 2-0 and flying courtesy of a Luis Diaz header and brilliant finish and Alexander-Arnold has added a third with a strike from 25 yards into the top corner.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Official Lineups

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabinho is recalled to the starting XI in place of James Milner as Klopp makes only one change from the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

He is expected to line up in the number six role with skipper Jordan Henderson pushed to the left and Harvey Elliott on the right.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Anfield
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool hEarly Lead Against Bournemouth

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Harvey Elliott Goal Doubles Liverpool Lead Against Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth | Notable Special Guest At Anfield Today

By Justin Foster
Luka Sucic
Opinions

Three Quality Midfielders Liverpool Could Still Sign This Summer

By Justin Foster
The Academy
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool vs Manchester United | U18 Premier League

By Matty Orme
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Do Pep Lijnders' Comments Provide Hint That Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves Could Sign For Liverpool?

By Neil Andrew