Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal Makes It Liverpool 3-0 Against Bournemouth

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it 3-0 to Liverpool against Bournemouth with an absolute wonder goal and you can watch it here.

Liverpool were already 2-0 and flying courtesy of a Luis Diaz header and brilliant finish and Alexander-Arnold has added a third with a strike from 25 yards into the top corner.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Official Lineups

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabinho is recalled to the starting XI in place of James Milner as Klopp makes only one change from the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

He is expected to line up in the number six role with skipper Jordan Henderson pushed to the left and Harvey Elliott on the right.

