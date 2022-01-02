Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores Chelsea Equaliser Against Liverpool

Author:

USMNT superstar Christian Pulisic has levelled the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool.

After being 2-0 down and Liverpool cruising to a victory, Chelsea have mounted an amazing comeback and are now level.

Watch Christian Pulisic’s goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

