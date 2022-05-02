Watch: Villarreal vs Liverpool | Champions League Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Injury & Illness Update

Liverpool travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday as they try and book their place in this season's Champions League final and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference here.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds were dominant in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Klopp made five changes on Saturday for his team's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United which helped maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He is expected to ring the changes again as Liverpool look to secure their place in the final in Paris later this month.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his press conference here:

