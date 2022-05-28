Skip to main content
Watch: Vinicius Junior Scores to Make it 1-0 Against Liverpool | Champions League Final

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has scored to make in 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

Los Blancos are attempting to lift their sixth UCL title in the Stade De France in Paris after their triumph in La Liga this year, to a team who they beat 3-1 in 2018 under the same circumstances.

The celebrations were huge in the stadium, despite an issue with security and fans forcing their way into the ground before kick off. The Madrid bench was a particularly happy one, too.

The goal was an impressive one, with the Brazilian getting onto a cross from the right-hand side.

imago1012327262h

There was a question of offside after the goal was given, but it does stand.

You can watch the moment as it happened via the links below, as the game moves into the crucial stages.

Option 1:

Option 2: 

The goal happened in the 59th minute of the match, as the game enters the crucial stages.

imago1012326667h
