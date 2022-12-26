Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Brilliant Finish Doubles Liverpool's Lead - Aston Villa v Liverpool

An end-to-end game has finally got its second goal and it comes in favour of the away side once again.

Both sides have gone at it this Boxing Day evening but it is Jurgen Klopp's men that are coming out on top.

Aston Villa had the first opportunity of the match only then for Liverpool to go down the other end and score.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mohamed Salah finished off a well-worked move which started with an incredible ball over the top by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Since then, Unai Emery's side have given as good as they have got from the Reds, with both sides playing good football at times.

With 8 minutes remaining in the first half, Virgil Van Dijk doubled Liverpool's lead. A corner fell to the oft off Mohamed Salah, who saw the Dutchman wide open behind him.

Van Dijk volleyed the ball back across goal, which clipped a Villa defender before hitting the back of the net. A brilliant half as a match, an even better for for Liverpool.

Early Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Early Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

