Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
Virgil van Dijk has explained the injury he suffered which forced him off in Liverpool's FA Cup final victory on penalties over Chelsea on Saturday and you can watch what he had to say here.
The Dutchman surprisingly left the pitch at the end of normal time with the score locked at 0-0 and was replaced by Joel Matip.
Liverpool went on to win the match on penalties after Alisson saved from Mason Mount and Kostas Tsimikas coolly scored the winning penalty.
The Van Dijk injury will be a concern for manager Jurgen Klopp who also lost top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half.
After the game, Liverpool's number four explained it was a calf injury that forced him off as it was restricting his ability to run at full pace.
"I felt a little twitch high up in my calf, I could sort of play on but not fully sprint. Hopefully not anything serious."
Liverpool now face Southampton on Tuesday before the final Premier League game of the season against Wolves next Sunday.
The real concern about Van Dijk's fitness however will be for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, 28th May. Hopefully, the injury is minor in nature as it sounds and he will be fit and available as Liverpool try and win European Cup number seven.
