Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Goal Seals Fine 6-0 Victory For Liverpool Against Leeds
Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring as Liverpool ran out 6-0 winners against Leeds United at Anfield and you can watch the goal here.
The goal came in the third minute of injury time from an Andy Robertson corner that the Dutchman headed home with Ilan Meslier unable to keep the effort out.
Watch the goal here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.
After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.
Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.
