Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Highlights

Author:

Liverpool's 25 game unbeaten run came to an end as they went down 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and you can watch the highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp's men fell behind to a controversial goal from Angelo Ogbonna early on with Liverpool's players and manager claiming there was a foul on Alisson.

Alisson West Ham

The Reds equalised before half time with a well worked free kick beautifully finished by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Read More

Despite having taken control of the game Liverpool fell behind when Alisson couldn't keep out Pablo Fornals' strike after the midfielder had burst through the middle of the Liverpool defence and into the clear.

Things got worse for Liverpool when Kurt Zouma headed home a Jarrod Bowen corner to make it 3-1.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Liverpool rallied and a fine Divock Origi strike halved the deficit to make it 3-2.

Sadio Mane missed a good chance to equalise late on when he headed narrowly wide of the West Ham goal.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Klopp and his players who dominated for large parts of the game but were made to pay as a result of uncharacteristic errors.

Watch the highlights here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Fabinho Joel Matip West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Highlights

1 minute ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Reporter

28 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

West Ham v Liverpool: 5 Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp To Blame? Kostas Tsimikas Over Andy Robertson.. And More

57 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Divock Origi Craig Pawson
Match Coverage

'Aaron Cresswell’s Challenge on Jordan Henderson Is Reckless' - Jurgen Klopp on the Red Card Situation Against West Ham

1 hour ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

‘Yes - It Is a Foul’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Opinion on Alisson's Own Goal in Liverpool V West Ham Game

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell Challenge on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Fabinho Joel Matip West Ham
Match Coverage

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunner to Give Liverpool a Chance Against West Ham

3 hours ago