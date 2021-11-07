Watch: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Highlights
Liverpool's 25 game unbeaten run came to an end as they went down 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and you can watch the highlights here.
Jurgen Klopp's men fell behind to a controversial goal from Angelo Ogbonna early on with Liverpool's players and manager claiming there was a foul on Alisson.
The Reds equalised before half time with a well worked free kick beautifully finished by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Despite having taken control of the game Liverpool fell behind when Alisson couldn't keep out Pablo Fornals' strike after the midfielder had burst through the middle of the Liverpool defence and into the clear.
Things got worse for Liverpool when Kurt Zouma headed home a Jarrod Bowen corner to make it 3-1.
Liverpool rallied and a fine Divock Origi strike halved the deficit to make it 3-2.
Sadio Mane missed a good chance to equalise late on when he headed narrowly wide of the West Ham goal.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Klopp and his players who dominated for large parts of the game but were made to pay as a result of uncharacteristic errors.
Watch the highlights here:
