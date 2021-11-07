Publish date:
Watch: West Ham V Liverpool Live Watchalong Stream
Liverpool take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon, with Reds looking to close the gap on Chelsea to just a point.
The Reds are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign after a comfortable 2-0 win over Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
West Ham fell to a late draw against Genk in the Europa League, but can go above Liverpool with a win today.
You can catch our commentary of the game live on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel HERE!
Read More
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested
- Brazilian Rivaldo Gives His Verdict On Whether Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins Ballon D'Or
- PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook