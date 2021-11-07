Watch: West Ham V Liverpool Live Watchalong Stream

Liverpool take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon, with Reds looking to close the gap on Chelsea to just a point.

The Reds are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign after a comfortable 2-0 win over Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

West Ham fell to a late draw against Genk in the Europa League, but can go above Liverpool with a win today.

You can catch our commentary of the game live on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel HERE!

