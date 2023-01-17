Skip to main content
Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights - Elliott Stunner Wins It For Klopp’s Much Changed Reds

IMAGO / Sportimage

Watch the highlights as Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 in the replay of their third round FA Cup tie at Molineux on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to his Reds lineup to face Wolves on Tuesday as he tried to kick start his team’s flagging fortunes after another disappointing defeat at Brighton at the weekend.

Liverpool Team

Wolves Team

Liverpool took the lead in the 13th minute after they broke upfield after Rayan Ait Nouri’s effort was blocked by Joe Gomez.

Thiago Alcantara found Harvey Elliott who carried the ball from his own half before letting fly from 25 yards beating the back tracking Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

Harvey Elliott

The Reds continued to threaten in the opening 45 minutes and saw Kostas Tsimikas blast over and a Fabio Carvalho effort ruled out for offside.

The second half started fairly evenly with both teams unable to create problems in the final third for their opposition.

A whole host of substitutions followed with Klopp looking to protect players ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday and Julen Lopetegui trying to get his team back in the game.

Wolves did threaten late on with Matheus Cunha going closest with a header that was comfortably saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was a morale boosting victory for a much changed Liverpool team and Klopp will be hoping that form can now spill over into the league.

Watch the match highlights:

