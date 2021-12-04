Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds

Liverpool snatched the three points against Wolves at Molineux thanks to a 94th minute winner from Divock Origi and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool name an unchanged team retaining the starting XI from the brilliant 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training on Thursday and should be available for the midweek trip to Milan in the Champions League but do not take part today.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Wolves Starting XI

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait Nouri, Adama Traore, Raul Jiminez, Hee-Chan Hwang

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao

