Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds

Author:

Liverpool snatched the three points against Wolves at Molineux thanks to a 94th minute winner from Divock Origi and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool name an unchanged team retaining the starting XI from the brilliant 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training on Thursday and should be available for the midweek trip to Milan in the Champions League but do not take part today.

Read More

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Wolves Starting XI

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait Nouri, Adama Traore, Raul Jiminez, Hee-Chan Hwang

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds

2 minutes ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'Keep Believing. Keep Going' Divock Origi Speaks After His Late Match Winner As Liverpool Beat Wolves In Dramatic Style

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Goal Celebration
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Bench React To Divock Origi's Winnner Against Wolves With Jugen Klopp Dragging Kostas Tsimikas In Excitement

2 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'Divock Origi, The Legend' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Divock Origi's Last Minute Winner Against Wolves As Liverpool Go Top Of The League Temporarily

3 hours ago
Watford
Non LFC

Watch: Well Taken Cucho Hernandez Goal For Watford Against Manchester City As Hornets Trail 3-1

3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Non LFC

Watch: Bernardo Silva World Class Goal Gives Manchester City A Three Goal Lead At Watford

3 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'Origi is Inevitable!' - Liverpool Fans React to Divock Origi's 94th Minute Goal Against Wolves

3 hours ago