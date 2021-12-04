Watch: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds
Liverpool snatched the three points against Wolves at Molineux thanks to a 94th minute winner from Divock Origi and you can watch the match highlights here.
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Nathaniel Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi
Team News
Liverpool name an unchanged team retaining the starting XI from the brilliant 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training on Thursday and should be available for the midweek trip to Milan in the Champions League but do not take part today.
Read More
Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
Wolves Starting XI
Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait Nouri, Adama Traore, Raul Jiminez, Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolves Subs
John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors
- Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
- Everton v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned: Andy Robertson Is Back, The City Is Red, Mohamed Salah Is World's Best
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook