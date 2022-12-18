Watch: World Cup Final Highlights - Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 Pens),  Messi & Mbappe Star In Remarkable Match

Argentina have won the FIFA 2022 World Cup after they beat France in a dramatic final in Qatar on Sunday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The match had been billed as a battle between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and it certainly lived up to that with five of the goals coming from the two superstars.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Lionel Scaloni's team took the lead in the 23rd minute when Messi coolly slotted home a penalty past Hugo Lloris after Angel Di Maria was adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria doubled the lead 13 minutes later finishing a brilliant move involving Messi, Nahuel Molina, and Alexis Mac Allister.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Argentina appeared to be coasting toward victory but the game was turned on its head in a two-minute spell from the 80th minute.

Mbappe converted a spot kick after Nicolas Otamendi had fouled substitute Randal Kolo Muani and then within two minutes volleyed home a fantastic effort past Emi Martinez.

IMAGO / PA Images

Messi restored Argentina's lead by tapping home after the ball broke to him in the French penalty area in the 108th minute but Mbappe converted another penalty with just two minutes of extra time remaining after a handball.

Mbappe then stepped up to score his 3rd penalty of the night to kick off the penalty shootout before Messi equalised with his calm effort.

Kingsley Coman saw his effort saved by Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide before Gonzalo Montiel won the cup for Argentina as they ran out 4-2 winners on penalties to lift the trophy.

