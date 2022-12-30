Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City

Once again Liverpool find themselves behind first after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall capitalized on sloppy defending by the Reds and a non-existent midfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men somewhat responded by getting a hold of the game. Darwin Nunez causing the most problems for the visiting side.

The equaliser did come, but through an unlikely source. A wonderful cross across the face of the goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold was met by Wout Faes, who somehow scooped the ball over the top of his own keeper.

Former Red Dany Ward did shout, however, the Leicester defender had other things in mind as he looked on as the clearance he made floated into the top corner.

Goal 1

Option 1

Option 2

Wout Faes was not done. This time, it was the forever havoc causing forward Darwin Nunez doing what he does best and finding space in behind the defence.

The Uruguayan chipped the oncoming Ward fantastically and was unlucky to hit the post. However, man of the moment Faes was there to pick up the scraps and finished off his double with yet another brilliant finish into the top corner.

Goal 2

Option 1

Option 2

Early Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate will be in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his exploits for France at the 2022 World Cup.

He could replace Joel Matip in the starting XI or may be forced to wait until the match against Brentford on Monday after the retired Cameroon international impressed against Villa.

Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could all be pushing for starts with Liverpool forced to play three games within a week during the festive period.

Klopp looks set to be without Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Curtis Jones who remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury casualties, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

New signing Cody Gakpo will not be available until Monday at the earliest with the January transfer window not yet open and some paperwork still to be completed.

Early Leicester City Team News

James Maddison will be missing for the Foxes as he continues to be ruled out with a knee problem.

Dennis Praet is also ruled out after he was forced off with an injury during Leicester's 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Jonny Evans will also be missing as Rodgers looks to get his team's season back on track.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |