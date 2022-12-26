Watch: Youngster Stefan Bajcetic Goal Wins It For Liverpool After Aston Villa Scare - Aston Villa v Liverpool

A game not for the nervous but Liverpool have somehow found themselves 3-1 up with just 5 minutes left on the clock.

An end-to-end first half finished with the away side out on top with a 2-0 lead. Mohamed Salah put the Reds 1-0 up after brilliant work by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Jurgen Klopp's men went 2 up just before half-time thanks to Virgil Van Dijk. After the break, Aston Villa came out of the blocks and were finally given their reward in the 59th minute.

Ollie Watkins headed in a consolation after Villa attack after Villa attack. Since, the home team have pushed for an equaliser but have failed to test Alisson Becker once more.

Like the first half, Villa were left to rue their missed chances as youngster Stefan Bajcetic gave Liverpool a third, killing the game off.

Another brilliant run by the every-working Darwin Nunez made the space. The Uruguayan forced a save by Robin Olsen, only for the ball to fall to Bajcetic.

The Liverpool substitute kept his composure way ahead of his years and poked the ball through the scrambling Villa defence to win his side the game.

Early Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Early Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

