Watch: Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain Goal Puts Liverpool Two Up At Crystal Palace

Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Puts Liverpool Two Up At Crystal Palace

Liverpool continue to dominate and it has paid dividends once again. Alex Oxlade-Chambelain makes it 2-0 to the Reds against Crystal Palace following another superb cross from Andy Robertson.

The match has been all one way so far and the scoreline is now starting to reflect the match itself as Livepool find themselves with a two goal advantage.

A brilliantly worked piece of play from the away side finds its way to Andy Robertson, who has been sensational today. The Scottish left-back puts in yet another wonderful cross to the back post.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain brings down the cross with his chest brilliantly and fires across goal to make it 2-0 to Liverpool.

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park and the game will kick-off at 2pm UK Time.

Liverpool will be on a high after beating Arsenal and qualifying for the Carabao Cup final where they will meet Chelsea at the end of February at Wembley.

There was a further boost yesterday when runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City dropped two points in a 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Read More

The Reds are now twelve points behind Pep Guardiola's team but have two games in hand, the first of which is the game at Selhurst Park.

Playing the Eagles away is never an easy game however and under Patrick Vieira, this promises to be a real battle for the three points.

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace Subs

Jack Butland, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

