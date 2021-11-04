‘We Give This To Our Fans’ - Kostas Tsimikas On Liverpool Victory Over Atletico Madrid

On a night when Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the line up for Liverpool as they took on Atletico Madrid, Kostas Tsimikas was given his first start in the Champions League this season.

When called upon since the start of the new campaign, Tsimikas has been in top form as he was again on Wednesday night.

He spoke to liverpoolfc.com after the 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Tsimikas On Giving Everything For The Fans

After creating four big chances for Liverpool, Tsimikas was keen to acknowledge the role the fans played in the victory.

“We are very happy, everybody gave everything.”

“It was an unbelievable night for everybody. We are very happy about that. We give this win to our fans, who one more night were outstanding.”

Tsimikas On Qualification

After Liverpool’s fourth win in a row, they have qualified for the last 16 with two games to spare.

The 25 year old said things have gone exactly to plan and the players will continue to go out with the intent of winning every match.

“It was very, very important for us – it’s finished now, we secured first position. But we are Liverpool and we play every game to win and this is exactly the same for the next games also – we’ll play and we want to win.”

“That’s what we worked for. We showed every game we want to win.”

“We did it, we are very happy and we continue with the same (mindset)– only to win. We’ll continue with this.”

Tsimikas On A New Season

When questioned about whether he is happier now he is getting more game time, Tsimikas explained that last season circumstances were difficult.

“Yes, of course now I feel more important. Last year I was very unlucky, I had COVID and two injuries.”

“But I started the season with the team, I did all the preparations. Last year I didn’t do it. Now I’m waiting for the next games and I will prepare myself to be ready.”

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool’s ‘Greek Scouser’ was exceptional on the night and not for the first time this season.

He did more then enough to warrant his inclusion again in the starting XI on Sunday as Liverpool take on West Ham in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see whether Klopp sticks with Tsimikas or reverts to Andy Robertson.

