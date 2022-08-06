Skip to main content

‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham

Liverpool was held to a point in the opening weekend clash at Craven Cottage to newly promoted side Fulham. Liverpool never seemed to find their rhythm within the game with Fulham capitalizing on Liverpool's many mistakes.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game manager Jurgen Klopp said "Best thing about the game is the result. We played a really bad game. The attitude was not right at the start.

"The result is fine- we didn't deserve more, but the performance is massively improvable.

"We never had momentum - we could have won the game as we had the bigger chances, but we probably didn't deserve to win."

The hosts made a bright strike and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a brilliant cross from Kenny Tete.

In truth, Liverpool were extremely poor in the first half and put out of their stride by the tenacity and work rate of Marco Silva's team.

Klopp rang the changes bringing on James Milner for the injured Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for the ineffective Roberto Firmino.

The substitutions played a huge part in changing the game for the Reds and they equalised in the 64th minute when Nunez flicked home a Mohamed Salah cross.

It looked like Liverpool would go on and take all three points but Fulham had different ideas as they retook the lead through a penalty from Mitrovic after he had been felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool came again however and the presence of Nunez continued to be a thorn in Fulham's side as the Uruguayan got in behind their defence before touching back for Salah to tap home in the 80th minute.

Skipper Jordan Henderson smashed the crossbar in injury time shortly before the final whistle with the draw probably a fair result.

