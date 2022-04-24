'We Will Need Exactly The Same Again' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking in the official LFC matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) about the current situation his team find themselves in.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February, Liverpool are hot on the tails of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, face an FA Cup final clash against Chelsea and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Villarreal.

The German admitted he was pleased with the 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in midweek but knows that more of the same will be needed from the players and Anfield crowd again on Sunday.

“We come into this game after an important result for us in midweek. The performance from the team and the crowd was of the highest level. But we will need exactly the same again today, if not more."

Klopp was also keen to re-emphasise the role of the supporters in what he described as a 'relentless' situation.

“The best word I can think of to describe the situation at the moment is ‘relentless’. Manchester City at Wembley in a cup semi-final, then Manchester United a few days later… now Everton.

“The intensity of these games is not an issue. It’s something we crave actually. The more intense the game, the more it usually matters. The intensity reflects how important all these contests are. As with the feeling of relentlessness, it’s about us matching the situation with our performance.

“Likewise from our supporters. The atmosphere being created at the moment mirrors the performance of the team. The noise being created is relentless and intense. The boys are feeding from it."

