Skip to main content

'We Will Need Exactly The Same Again' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking in the official LFC matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) about the current situation his team find themselves in.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February, Liverpool are hot on the tails of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, face an FA Cup final clash against Chelsea and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Villarreal.

carabao cup

The German admitted he was pleased with the 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in midweek but knows that more of the same will be needed from the players and Anfield crowd again on Sunday.

“We come into this game after an important result for us in midweek. The performance from the team and the crowd was of the highest level. But we will need exactly the same again today, if not more."

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was also keen to re-emphasise the role of the supporters in what he described as a 'relentless' situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The best word I can think of to describe the situation at the moment is ‘relentless’. Manchester City at Wembley in a cup semi-final, then Manchester United a few days later… now Everton.

“The intensity of these games is not an issue. It’s something we crave actually. The more intense the game, the more it usually matters. The intensity reflects how important all these contests are. As with the feeling of relentlessness, it’s about us matching the situation with our performance. 

“Likewise from our supporters. The atmosphere being created at the moment mirrors the performance of the team. The noise being created is relentless and intense. The boys are feeding from it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Bayern Munich, Manchester City And Arsenal For Transfer Of Dutch Sensation

By Damon Carr40 seconds ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Strong Predicted XI Emerges Online But Henderson & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Flashback: Everton 1-4 Liverpool | Reds Too Good For Sorry Toffees | Mohamed Salah's Brilliant Brace

By Priyasha Bhowmik1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'A Special Occasion' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On The Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton | Big-match Build-up | Predicted XI | Unchanged Back Four? | Fabinho Due A Rest?

By Harry Miller2 hours ago
thumb_98155_default_news_size_5
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview

By Ritchie Slack2 hours ago