'Welcome To England' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Luis Diaz Debut As Liverpool Overcome Cardiff In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for new signing Luis Diaz after an assist on his debut against Cardiff City but admitted when the Colombian went down holding his knee, it was a scary moment.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was speaking to the media in his post-match press conference when he described how pleased he was with the 25-year-old's contribution in Takumi Minamino's goal.

"The goal he set up for Taki was absolutely incredible: high press, counter-press, I love it, and then Taki finished it off."

Shortly after, Diaz was hurt in an accidental challenge in the Cardiff half and with him left on the turf holding his knee, Anfield held it's collective breath.

"Then, the long ball, the heading challenge, he goes down (and) holds his knee afterwards. We were all really shocked.

"Good, thank God! It was a scary moment, that’s true.

"I had a look on the screen and I saw that everything was fine in the air, everything was fine when he came down, but then I saw the big fella of Cardiff standing on his knee and he has now a bruise there and a scar, it’s red and a little bit open.

"We all said to him, ‘Welcome to England!’ Now he has his first assist and his first little scar. That’s absolutely OK. I don’t think it will be any more serious – maybe tomorrow he feels it more and we have to react to that, but it’s nothing serious."

