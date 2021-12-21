'We're In It To Win It' - Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher Speaking Ahead Of Leicester Carabao Cup Clash

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to take his place in goal for Liverpool against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow and has has been speaking ahead of the match about the team's desire to win the competition.

The Irish international saved a penalty in the win at Norwich City in round three but could not take take part in the win against Preston North End due to injury.

It looks as though the 23 year old will come back into the side for the visit of Brendan Rodgers' team and he told liverpoolfc.com he is looking forward to it.

“I think it has been a while now since my last game, so just looking forward to getting back out there, especially now a home game in front of the Liverpool fans, it will be a special night for all of us.

“Obviously every competition we enter or we’re in, we’re in it to win it. We’re taking it very seriously. It’s a competition as well where, as you’ve seen over the years, youngsters get a chance and an opportunity to play.

“When they’re in and especially when I’m in, we take it as seriously as we can. We want to go all the way and try to win it. We’ve not won it for a few years so it would be nice to try to win it this year.”

Kelleher went on to talk about the importance of the competition, particularly for the young players who get opportunities like himself over the past couple of years.

The stopper was keen to praise the Academy coaches for how they get the younger players ready for their big chance.

“A lot of it is down to the Academy coaches, they have a big part to play. When you’re down there they prepare you for if you do get an opportunity at first-team level, you’re able to take it.

“Also, when you come up and maybe train with the first team before getting your chance to play, you’ve had a chance to get used to it, the players will all help you and the coaches up here are obviously first-class and they help you as well.

“So when you do get that chance you’re well prepared for it and it’s just up to you to try to take that chance.”

