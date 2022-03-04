Flashback: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool | Hammers Inflict First Defeat Of Season On Reds | Premier League | EPL

West Ham are the visitors to Anfield this Saturday, with the Reds looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool, 7 November 2021

Liverpool lined up in their typical 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain part of the midfield trio and Diogo Jota as the preferred central striker. David Moyes went for a 4-2-3-1, pairing Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek at the base of his midfield and opting for Michail Antonio as a lone striker.

The home side started on the front foot and were ahead early. Diego Fornals corner found the back of the net via a deflection from Alisson Becker. Despite Alisson's claims of a foul - and a subsequent VAR check - the goal stood and the Reds were quickly up against it.

The rest of the half was cagey, with both sides struggling to stamp their authority. This was the case up until Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to a free-kick from just outside the West Ham penalty box on 41'.

A tee-up from Mohamed Salah was followed by a whipped shot from the right-back and Lukasz Fabianski could only watch helplessly as the ball sailed into the top left corner. Game on.

A Craig Dawson sliding challenge thwarted a late Sadio Mané chance and the two sides ended the first half level. 1-1.

West Ham again started the second half brightly, with Dawson rattling the crossbar with a header from a corner just after 50'. But much like the first half, the Hammers' early dominance was shortly rewarded with two goals in seven minutes.

The first came via Pablo Fornals, who squeezed a left-footed shot under Alisson to take make it 2-1 on 67'. A bright Jarrod Bowen was afforded the time to turn and carry the ball through the heart of Liverpool's midfield. He picked the perfect pass to play the Spaniard through, who had no problems beating an onrushing Alisson.

A towering Kurt Zouma header from a corner then doubled West Ham's lead on 74'.

Substitute Divock Origi made things interesting on 83', swiveling and then smashing a volley home with his left foot to bring the Reds within one.

Mané spurned a great chance to draw Liverpool level on 91', with a diving header that skimmed the edge of the far post.

This was Liverpool's first defeat of the season. It left the Reds fourth in the league, four points adrift of then leaders Chelsea.

