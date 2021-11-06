West Ham vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Fresh off the back of a wonderful European victory at Anfield and qualifying top of the Champions League group for the last 16 with two games to spare, The Reds travel down to London to take on an impressive West Ham side.

The Hammers find themselves in a Champions League qualifying spot themselves at present, sitting inspiringly, in fourth place.

Liverpool however are irresistibly majestic right now: they have not lost in 25 games in all competitions and the last time they faced defeat was on April 6th, where The Reds lost to Real Madrid in the quarter finals of last season's Champions League.

Whilst last weeks deflated and mundane second half display saw Liverpool drop a two goal lead and draw 2-2 at home to Brighton, the unbeaten run remained intact.

The Reds have won 31 Premier League matches against the Hammers, more than against any other side in the league.

Mo Salah failed to find the net against Brighton and Atletico, will his current drought end this weekend? Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In Europe, Liverpool had another dazzling display against Atletico Madrid, besting Diego Simeone's men in a dominant 2-0 display. Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane inside the first twenty minutes put Los Colchoneros to the sword, the sending off for Filipe was the coup de grais.

Felipe's dismissal allowed Liverpool to stroll to success: The Reds passed the ball from one side to the other colloquially and Madrid never really threatened to spoil the victory for the Merseyside mentality monsters.

The only mark against the tie would be the hamstring injury to Roberto Firmino, a man who has been rejuvenated and re-energised this season, playing as the conductor and connector in attack. His absence will be sorely missed as he faces a lengthy spell on the side-lines.

"Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don't know how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly." Jurgen Klopp on Firmino's injury status

West Ham and David Moyes are flying both in the Premier and in Europe themselves. The Hammers are sitting fourth in the league and could leapfrog Liverpool with a win; West Ham are two points behind Liverpool who are in second place.

Former Everton boss David Moyes has been truly galvanizing in his time at West Ham, he has worked wonders with talents such as Michail Antonio, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen (to name but a few) and his team is difficult to break down and hard to beat.

Liverpool have enjoyed their trips to the capital in recent years and especially against West Ham, where they have not tasted defeat in the Premier League since 2016 when Slaven Bilic's men bested Jurgen Klopp's boys 2-0 at Upton Park.

Form though, goes out of the window in these cool and crisp Autumnal fixtures, history counts for nothing as two of England's top four go head-to-head in the nation's capital.

It is the final fixture before another round of international games and both teams can end the domestic run by putting immense pressure on the rest of the high-flying clubs in the league with three points on Sunday.

To London we go...

Liverpool enjoyed a 3-1 victory last season at The London Stadium

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker is hunting down his 52nd clean sheet in the Premier League in just 110 games for Liverpool but will have to be at his best once again to keep out the attacking prowess of a West Ham side who scored four times in their last outing against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has not fielded the same centre-back pairing now for four consecutive games; the only regular stalwart is the colossal Virgil van Dijk.

The man who has more clean sheets than Raphael Varane at Old Trafford this season, Ibrahima Konate, has started alongside the Dutchman in the past two league games, whilst Joel Matip has featured in the Champions League and League Cup games.

Whoever Jurgen Klopp chooses will be tactile in the hope of eliminating the powerful threat of Michail Antonio. The Jamaican international has scored seven goals this season and finds himself in the 95th percentile in terms of non-penalty goals and assists, averaging 0.74 goals or assists per 90minutes.

Joe Gomez remains out with a calf injury but is making good progress in his recovery.

Andy Robertson was afforded a rare 90 minutes rest in the win against Atleti and the resurgent Kostas Tsimikas did not disappoint. The Greek star was formidable in both attack and defence and perhaps should have had a few assists to his name but for the poor finishing of the Liverpool attackers.

Klopp has a decision to make in terms of the left back role: Tsimikas is in fine form but Robertson has made that position his own in terms of being one of the best left-backs in world football over the past three years. It's a nice problem to have, however.

Konate has started the previous two league games alongside VVD, will he make it a third this weekend? (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold registered another two assists in midweek and the English right-back is back to his best. Aaron Cresswell is a player who likes to roam and create chances further up-field too, so their battle on the flank may be key in the outcome for the match.

Alexander-Arnold now has six assists in just 11 games this season, and 50 overall for the club.

The midfield is where Liverpool are facing concerns in regards to fitness issues. Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho were welcomed back to the squad in midweek but Naby Keita picked up a hamstring injury in the disappointed draw against Brighton and is out 'for a while' - two steps forwards one step back indeed.

James Milner (hamstring) and Harvey Elliot (ankle) are ruled out of the game but the latter has been pictured back in light training and physiotherapy sessions following his horrific ankle dislocation earlier in the season.

Curtis Jones was out of the matchday squad in the Champions League with an eye injury, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put on a much better performance in his absence than ones he has shown in recent weeks.

"West Ham is incredibly strong, Brighton is incredibly strong. Tottenham is coming back, Arsenal are much better, United is obviously a top class team. The league is absolutely incredible. It makes it really exciting to be a part of." Jurgen Klopp on the strength of the PL

Klopp therefore has a choice of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago to fill the Liverpool midfield triumvirate if Jones is still unavailable.

Fabinho was excellent once again, as he has been ever since signing for The Reds; his inclusion in the starting XI brings so much more control in the middle of the field and acts a protective barrier for the defence. Liverpool are a much better team with the Brazilian 6 in their ranks.

Henderson was also much more effective in his role when Fabinho is in defensive midfield. The Liverpool captain is far more influential as he roams to the right-hand side of the pitch to assist and cover for the marauding Alexander-Arnold. If he plays, the Liverpool skipper will make his 300th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

Fabinho averages two tackles, two interceptions, two successful aerial duels and three clearances per game: the ultimate six. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Roberto Firmino's injury will no doubt cast a dark cloud over the scintillating display Liverpool produced against Atletico; the Brazilian featured as a second half substitute for a booked Sadio Mane and in hindsight, it was a perhaps an unnecessary risk.

Did the Brazilian false 9 really need to play the final 45 minutes with The Reds two goals to the good and a man up when Taki Minamino and Divock Origi was also on the bench?

Answers on a postcard, please.

Mohamed Salah is suffering somewhat of a goal drought by his standards: the Egyptian King has not scored for two whole games...

Salah sits on top of the pile in the Golden Boot race, registering ten goals (and six assists) in just ten PL games. The best in the world has been sublime this season and will want to break his run of games without a goal at the earliest opportunity.

Salah has scored nine times against The Hammers, scoring a brace in a 3-1 win against Moyses' men last time Liverpool played at the London Stadium. Salah has actually scored more goals at the London Stadium than he has at Anfield against West Ham.

Mohamed Salah could become the first player to score in each of his club's opening six away matches in a top-flight season since Alan Smith did for Arsenal in 1988: the records keep on coming.

Salah has scored more times against West Ham (tied with Watford) than he has any other club in the PL

Sadio Mane is another player who has enjoyed playing in front of the fans after a season last year which was marred with inconsistency. The Senegalese superman has scored 8 times in 14 outings for Liverpool this season and is back on top of his game.

Mane is tied in third in the PL goal scoring charts with Antonio, both of which have registered six times in the league.

Diogo Jota was almost becoming the forgotten man in the Liverpool attack since the restored and renewed class of the famous front three, but the Portuguese attacker has been deadly in front of goal too. Jota has five goals in ten games, and three assists to boot.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly lead the line for the Reds in Firmino's absence and the assassin will hope to build on his wonderful start for Liverpool since his arrival from Wolves last summer.

Jota is amongst once of the best pressers in the Liverpool side, on average he leads the press 22 times in 90 minutes, finding himself in the 97th percentile in world football, interestingly Firmino is in the 89th percentile.

'Jota the Slotter' has 18 goals in 43 games in a Liverpool shirt since signing from Wolves last summer (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

West Ham Team News

The Hammers recorded their highest-ever points total in the Premier League last season and will hope to continue that rich vein of form this year too, it has certainly has started that way thus far; they are on a three match winning streak in the league after all.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea can better West Ham's accumulation of 62 points in 2021, it is also the highest points ever amassed by The Hammers in a calendar year in England's top flight.

West Ham found themselves also picking up a 2-2 draw in the past week, drawing away to Genk after Said Benrahma scored a brace in a game where West Ham practically reached the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Hammer fans may have been left frustrated after Tomas Soucek, so dangerous in the attacking third aerially, found himself scoring at the wrong end late on to deny David Moyes a victory in his 1,000th game in management.

Moyes is aiming to take West Ham into the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since the 1980-81 season, adding that accomplishment to his ever-growing resume.

Jarrod Bowen has four goal contributions (2G/2A) this season in ten games for West Ham (SIPA USA)

West Ham go in to Sunday's clash with a fully fit squad to choose from, which must be a pleasant feeling given Jurgen Klopp's injury woes at present. Alex Kral has returned to training following his period of self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Hammers have tended to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek anchoring the midfield in front of Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, providing an impressive eight clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 23 matches across all competitions and have netted at least twice in all nine of their away fixtures to date this season. The West Ham defence will have to be at their best once again to stop the big red machine turning its free scoring cogs.

"We go into the game believing in how we’re playing. We want to give them a better game than last year and show them we’ve progressed. We know they’ll rise to the challenge too and it’ll be a tough game." David Moyes on the upcoming fixture

In attack, West Ham are almost as brutal as their counterparts. The Hammers have registered at least one goal in 12 of their previous 13 Premier League games and scored four last weekend away from home against a poor Aston Villa side.

Once rumoured Reds target Jarrod Bowen showed his class with a goal and assist and the tricky Pablo Fornals will need to be watched by Fabinho in order not to pull the strings in the ten role.

This away visit will be much tougher than the one Liverpool faced against Manchester United last time on the road; in fact, this could very well be Liverpool's toughest away task they have faced all season.

Summary

In what is a huge game for both teams fighting to better their respective positions from last season, Liverpool hunt Premier League glory once again in a bid to recapture their crown; for West Ham, finishing in the top four and entering European's royal table is certainly within their reach and talents.

It is a tantalising fixture in which either team could triumph, especially given Liverpool's rotten luck once more in terms of injuries; West Ham are a dangerous team to face with a rapturous crowd and hostile welcome is in store for The Reds. Moyes will firmly believe he can overcome his once bitter Merseyside rivals this Sunday with his current crop of fine Irons.

"Liverpool have always had a great side over many years. I was fortunate to finish above them a couple of times when I was at Everton, but since then they have improved many things, their stadium, their team and they are certainly challenging for all the competitions they enter." David Moyes comments on his past rivalry with The Reds

In the final game of weekend fixtures and the last outing before the international fixtures get underway Liverpool will want to end the Autumnal period having harvested as many points as possible in order to sit on top of the tree come Christmas.

West Ham will be no easy, gentle breeze however, they will be a savage biting wind intent on upset and disruption to The Reds title challenge. Keeping a brave and bold Hammers attack at bay will be a feat in itself, besting them will have even the most pessimistic of fans dreaming of golden skies and silver honours.

To Sunday.

