West Ham U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s Match Report

Barry Lewtas' Liverpool under-21s ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against West Ham United in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic were included in the starting XI for Liverpool as they continue to prove their readiness for first-team action.

The Reds had keeper Harvey Davies to thank for giving them the platform for the victory however making two fine saves in the first 20 minutes.

Harvey Davies made two important saves to keep the score at 0-0 early on against West Ham United. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Shortly after, Liverpool went ahead in the 22nd minute when Jake Cain received the ball in the box and found the top corner brilliantly from a tight angle.

It was 2-0 fourteen minutes later when Melkamu Frauendorf fired home low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with his left foot.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay made it 3-0 in the 48th minute with an excellent low drive across goal and into the far corner from the right side of the penalty area.

Calvin Ramsay was on target for Liverpool's under-21s in Premier League 2. IMAGO / PA Images

Bajcetic and Ramsay were substituted on the hour which may have been a hint that they will be involved in the Champions League match with Napoli on Tuesday but it didn't disrupt the flow of Lewtas' team who continued to probe for more goals.

The impressive Bobby Clark was unlucky when the home team's keeper pulled off a close-range save after a fine individual run and West Ham's custodian continued to thwart the Reds' attack with a string of outstanding stops before the final whistle confirmed Liverpool's victory.

Liverpool Team

Harvey Davies;

Calvin Ramsay, Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas, Luke Chambers;

Jake Cain, Stefan Bajcetic, Luca Stephenson, Dominic Corness;

Melkamu Frauendorf, Bobby Clark

