Combined XI: West Ham v Liverpool

It’s that time of week again. Yes that’s right, it’s time to make a fictional side made out of two teams scheduled to play against each other. What does anyone gain from this? I’m not sure.

GK-Alisson

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world; Lukasz Fabianski is not. Ali has potentially been the second best player in the Liverpool side this season, making crucial saves on the regular. This selection is simple enough.

RB-Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another player competing for the second best player in the Liverpool side is TAA. The right hand side of Liverpool has been exceptionally special because of Trent’s ability and creativity. West Ham’s Ben Johnson has also been in good form but can’t compare to scouse boy Trent.

Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA

LCB-Joel Matip

Jürgen Klopp himself is struggling to pick a consistent partner for Van Dijk in the back line but Matip has been the most regular out of the options. Tall Joel has been thriving when in the team and has had a better season than anything West Ham can offer.

RCB-Virgil Van Dijk

Over the past few years, Virgil has blossomed into the prettiest flower in the garden with the world recognising our Tulip has the best in the world at what he does. Van Dijk has finally been getting his flowers which makes him the obvious choice for this role.

LB-Aaron Cresswell

Now we see the first selection from the Hammers. Cresswell has been consistently decent over his whole career and has kept it up this season.

Andy Robertson can have no complaints about this as the Scottish spark plug has been below his usual standards and has been outperformed by Kostas Tsimikas who himself could have made a claim for this position if he had more game time.

RDM-Fabinho

Known as El Flaco to some, the best defensive midfielder in the world to others. Fabinho sashays his way into this team with his lovely long legs that could stop even the Roman Empire from attacking.

LDM-Declan Rice

Rice has been very impressive this season, continuing his form from the last campaign. No Liverpool midfielder available for selection could compete with this Hammerhead shark as Rice could even put a claim as best midfielder in the league this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

RW-Mohamed Salah

The greatest man to ever live has had a pretty good season if I do say so myself. Mo with the good hair currently has the same amount or more goals than four teams in the league right now. Realistically, there is no one in the entire galaxy who could stop this global phenomenon from blessing this theoretical team with his almighty presence.

AM-Pablo Fornals

The Life Of Pablo’s titular character has been making waves for West Ham this season. Fornals didn’t make a fantastic start to his Hammers tenure which could have seen him be fed to the wolves but instead of being faded, Pablo turned his lowlights to highlights.

The facts imply the Spaniard has taken on feedback, maybe from some real friends, and has improved his game massively. This season with four goal involvements in ten games, Pablo has changed for the better like Ye.

RW-Sadio Mané

Sadio was written off last season, this season he is making them write nothing but apology letters. Naby’s best mate has bagged six goals in ten which is almost as an impressive comeback as his hairline. Mané is coming for that team of the season selection, stay tuned.

ST-Michail Antonio

The right back turned striker has had an interesting career but the most exciting chapter may be the one we are seeing now.

Nine goal involvements in nine games is insanely good and Antonio is showing no signs of slowing down. If the head of the Hammers frontline was a few years younger, he would be on the wish list of a lot of top teams.

