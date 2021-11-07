Half-Time Review: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

If you missed some of the key moments, this will tell you everything you need to know ahead of the second-half!

Liverpool started this game off terribly. Straight from a corner in the opening two minutes, West Ham scored.

They crowded Alisson and the Brazilian was unable to see the ball due to the amount of West Ham players.

The Liverpool team pleaded with the referee for a foul but it was not given. VAR also checked for a handball but they said that it came off Alisson's hand.

Another moment was when West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell went into a challenge on Jordan Henderson.

The Scouser went in on the Liverpool captain very rash. However, VAR checked it and deemed that it was not a red card incident.

After that. Angelo Ogbonna went down multiple times and the game was very stop start.

Liverpool had their first chance after 30 minutes thanks to Diogo Jota header but it just went over the bar.

Since the 30 minute mark, Liverpool have been on top, finding Trent Alexander-Arnold a lot more.

Unfortunately, the chances haven't really game off for Liverpool.

In the 40th minutes, Liverpool picked up a free kick after Mohamed Salah was fouled on the edge of the box.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up and fired it into the net to equalise for Liverpool!

Michail Antonio was through on goal in additional time but the forward couldn't keep the ball under control and Liverpool managed to clear it.

In the 50th minute, West Ham were on the attack, Trent miss kicked the ball and Jarrod Bowen found himself with the goal gapping in front of him.

However, Virgil van Dijk slide in perfectly to deny a clear goal.

