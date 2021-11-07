West Ham v Liverpool: Klopp, Salah, Henderson, Alisson Chase Records And Milestones In Game At London Stadium

As Liverpool head to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a Premier League clash on Sunday, there are a number of records and milestones that can be reached during the game.

It has been a very good start to the season for Jurgen Klopp and his players and they will want to secure one final victory before the international break which would leave them just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

The great form of Klopp's side since before the end of last season has meant team and individual feats are being accomplished all the time.

We take a look at what can be achieved as the Reds travel to face an in form Hammers team.

Longest Unbeaten Run

Should Liverpool avoid defeat today, they will set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in all competitions.

They are currently unbeaten in 25 matches and should they make it 26 they will beat the 39 year old record set by Bob Paisley's fine team in 1982.

Mohamed Salah

How can we discuss records and milestones without mentioning the possibility of Mohamed Salah breaking some?

The Egyptian is currently on nine goals against West Ham which leaves him just one goal behind John Toshack who scored ten against the claret and blues in all competitions.

Should the 29 year old score today, he will also become the first Liverpool player to score in five successive league games against West Ham and also the first to score in three consecutive away league games.

Jordan Henderson

Assuming Liverpool's captain plays as expected it will be his 300th Premier League appearance for the Reds.

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian stoppers next clean sheet will also be his 50th in the Premier League for the club.

Alisson has so far made 109 appearances in goal for Liverpool.

There is clearly plenty to play for at the London stadium for Klopp and his team but getting the three points remains the priority over any team or personal achievements.

