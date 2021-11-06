Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Match Prediction: West Ham v Liverpool

Author:

Liverpool face fourth place West Ham at the London stadium on Sunday and the Reds will be hoping for a win. So here's our match prediction.

Surprisingly, West Ham are currently sitting fourth place in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool and level on points with Manchester City.

This will be a very difficult game for Jurgen Klopp's team and they'll do well to take all three points back to Liverpool.

Last Season's Games

Liverpool did the double over West Ham last season. The first game was at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-1 thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty and Diogo Jota's late winner.

Read More

Mohamed Salah West Ham

In the second game at the London Stadium, Liverpool didn't leave anything to chance, winning the game 3-1.

Mohamed Salah scored a double with Gini Wijnaldum finishing the game off for the Reds.

West Ham finished sixth last season and with their current form, they'll be hoping to break into the top four.

Prediction

Despite the Hammers being in amazing form, I think Liverpool are going to win very convincingly.

Liverpool always do well at the London Stadium and with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life, this could be a brutal display by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have always stepped up in the 'tricky' games this season and made it look easy, so I expect more of the same.

Score Prediction

West Ham 0-4 Liverpool

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah x2, Diogo Jota x2

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah West Ham
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: West Ham v Liverpool

just now
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

‘If It Happens, Then It’s a Good Sign’ - Jurgen Klopp on His Liverpool Team Breaking Records

30 minutes ago
Bob Paisley
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Provides Thoughts As Liverpool Prepare To Beat Bob Paisley's 39 Year Old Record

52 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'If He Was Not Happy, Then Fine' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

1 hour ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Declan Rice of West Ham United with Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Opinions

Premier League Match Predictions - Manchester Derby, Plus Tough Match For Liverpool And Antonio Conte's First Match Back

1 hour ago
Ivan Toney Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

'You Want To Smash Him' Brentford Forward And Liverpool Fan Ivan Toney On Virgil van Dijk

2 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Coverage

Liverpool Rival Watch: Manchester United v Manchester City - How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month Award For October

3 hours ago