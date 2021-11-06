Match Prediction: West Ham v Liverpool

Liverpool face fourth place West Ham at the London stadium on Sunday and the Reds will be hoping for a win. So here's our match prediction.

Surprisingly, West Ham are currently sitting fourth place in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool and level on points with Manchester City.

This will be a very difficult game for Jurgen Klopp's team and they'll do well to take all three points back to Liverpool.

Last Season's Games

Liverpool did the double over West Ham last season. The first game was at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-1 thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty and Diogo Jota's late winner.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the second game at the London Stadium, Liverpool didn't leave anything to chance, winning the game 3-1.

Mohamed Salah scored a double with Gini Wijnaldum finishing the game off for the Reds.

West Ham finished sixth last season and with their current form, they'll be hoping to break into the top four.

Prediction

Despite the Hammers being in amazing form, I think Liverpool are going to win very convincingly.

Liverpool always do well at the London Stadium and with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life, this could be a brutal display by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have always stepped up in the 'tricky' games this season and made it look easy, so I expect more of the same.

Score Prediction

West Ham 0-4 Liverpool

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah x2, Diogo Jota x2

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook