West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool traveled to The London Stadium tonight, in high hopes of closing the gap to table toppers Chelsea to just one point.

The reigning European champions had drawn to Burnley on Saturday, opening the door for second placed Liverpool to bridge the gap.

Jurgen Klopp and Co were also hoping to break the club record 25 unbeaten matches in all competitions, by staying unbeaten for the 26th consecutive game today.

Team news featured only one change, with Andrew Robertson returning to the starting lineup.

18 year old Tyler Morton was once again named on the bench, along with Thiago Alcantara who is being slowly eased back into the team after 6 weeks of injury.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

In a night which could have been memorable, Liverpool were an absolute shambles, looking like a shadow of themselves in mid week.

West Ham lead early, with an Alisson own goal, and visibly shook their Merseyside opponents.

Liverpool did go level shortly before halftime, after a beautiful free kick.

Halftime came and went, and Liverpool somehow got worse and got behind again after 2 goals in less than 10 minutes put West Ham 2 goals up.

Origi scored a brilliant consolation goal in the 82th minute, with that being the last good Liverpool moment of the match.

This was Liverpool's first defeat in almost 7 months and made them slip from second to fourth on the table.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 4.5

What was he doing for the first and third goals? Entirely stop-able. He was evidently not turning on his game switch tonight.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 4.5

Beautiful goal, and a lucky assist. All that is good, but his defending today? League 2 level.

IMAGO / Focus Images

JOEL MATIP 5

Defence fell apart after the second West Ham goal, and he was part of a back four which was absolutely providing no help to van Dijk.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

Liverpool's best player tonight, which probably was not hard to compete for. Prevented an uglier scoreline today.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 3.5

Andy Robertson has probably not being in worse form since his Hull City days. Questions will be asked of Klopp who still plays Robertson even though backup Kostas Tsimikas is on better form.

FABINHO TAVARES 5

Probably the best of the bunch in a very shaky midfield.

JORDAN HENDERSON 4

One more of those first time pinged balls and Liverpool fans would probably claw their eyes out. In a match where stability was desperately needed in the middle of the park, the Liverpool captain was trying to perform flicks and other skills

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 4

Except from those occasional runs, was he even visible? Did he play at all?

SADIO MANÉ 4

That missed sitter at added time lowered his rating. An absolute stinker if there was one.

IMAGO / Sportimage

DIOGO JOTA 4.5

Last game was his best game for Liverpool, and this game was one of his worst. When he is good, he is brilliant, when he is bad, his team is better off without him on the pitch.

MOHAMED SALAH 4.5

He won the freekick for the equalizer, but could do nothing from then on. What use are those half dribbles into the box when the ball ends up at the feet of a West Ham player?

SUBSTITUTES

THIAGO ALCANTARA 5.5

Brought some minimal stability but that's all.

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

DIVOCK ORIGI N/A

Stunning goal, but not enough minutes for a rating.