Watch: The Best Goals in Liverpool vs West Ham

West Ham United have been a mainstay of the Premier League since gaining their third promotion in 2012.

The Hammers have gone from relegation dog fights to European football during their time in the league, but there have been some classic matches and goals.

Here are some of the best goals that have appeared in the fixture -

January 31st 2021 - Mo Salah

A much-needed win during Liverpool's poor run of form mid-way through last season, the 3-1 away win over West Ham was a game that stuck out in the mind of many.

Amongst the four goals was a Mo Salah classic, cutting in onto his left foot and sending a curling effort straight into the top corner.

In the same game Salah scored one of the best counter-attacking goals we've seen anyone score in a Liverpool shirt.

A nice ball in from Xherdan Shaqiri sees Salah control the ball before a cute dinked finish into the bottom corner.

October 31st 2020 - Diogo Jota

The thing that makes this goal wasn't even the goal itself.

What made the goal seem extra special was the exceptional ball played through to Jota from Xherdan Shaqiri.

A slideral ball in behind, topped off by what was a great finish makes this a classic goal for all.

May 14th 2017 - Daniel Sturridge

Bringing back his former self, Daniel Sturridge gave us a blast from the past with his goal against West Ham.

A great ball through from Philippe Coutinho got latched onto by the England international who took on the keeper to give the Reds a lead.

A great goal by a great player.

