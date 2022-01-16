What To Expect Against Brentford After Liverpool's Midweek Draw Agains Arsenal

Liverpool supporters are desperate for three points after recent failures. How will Liverpool respond in their match against Brentford?

A Shadow from the last Premier League outfit

The last two weeks in the run in to Brentford later today have seen a diverse array of fixtures, squads and also competitions. The last time the Red Men played in the Premier League was in the compelling two - two draw away at Stamford Bridge.

A draw away in London may be a decent result in any given season. However, many title hopes hinged on the game and after taking a two goal lead only to be pegged back, struck a wound to the confidence of fans with the believe the gap between first and second too large to recover.

Moreover, whilst this was the last Premier League game that the team from Merseyside have played - the outfit will be very different today.

The Africa Cup of Nations has taken the most profound and important of influences on the Reds. Scorers of both goals against the Blues of Chelsea (Mohammed Salah; Sadio Mane) are missing and play an integral part to Jurgen Klopp's electrifying attacking set up.

Mohammed Salah & Sadio Mane. Both not featuring against Brentford today IMAGO / Revierfoto

Cups Foreshadow The Squad

In the FA Cup the Reds took on Shrewsbury at Anfield and a host of young elites gained a first team appearance. Star of the show and one to watch maybe later today could be Kaide Gordon who at 17 scored the Scousers opener in a 4-1 win.

Though an emphatic result, this was expected against the minnows of League One.

A more telling fixture came on Thursday in the First Leg of the Carabao Cup Semi Final where Arsenal came to Merseyside to put a great performance in against a relatively strong squad.

Though being accused of resting players for big games in the Cup, the German manager fielded an array of Internationals and senior players. However the issues that manifested lied not in the Defensive side, but the attacking one.

Historically where the Scousers have looked so sharp and dangerous, without the key components in Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah - it would be disingenious to say the attack can remain synonymous with these adjectives.

The forward three of Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino and also Diogo Jota looked void of any threat, and the Gunners had a relatively easy night away at Anfield under the lights.

The North Londoners spent the best part of two thirds of the match down to ten men, to keep a clean sheet away on Merseyside.

This can serve as a shocking reality check for football for the Liverpudlian faithful without the Egyptian and Senegalese stars.

Takumi Minamino blazes over the bar from close range against a depleated 10 man Arsenal. IMAGO / Sportimage

What we can expect going into Brentford

If any of the last couple of results are something to go by, the introduction of youth may be a window of opportunity for Jurgen Klopp.

Kaide Gordon's goal in the FA cup has filled him with the utmost confidence and it would not be shocking to see the youngster get some minutes under his belt against the West Londonders

Moreover, the lack of excitement and pressing in the Carabao Cup may inspire the former Borussia Dortmund coach to go more attacking with flair in the midfield to provide a killer pass that was missing on Thursday night.

Though Anfield was summoned to a dull nil-nil, a bright spark from the match may have been Curtis Jones whose bursting runs and creative blueprint may be of great interest to Jurgen. It would not be a shock to see the U-21 England International get minutes, if not start the match later this afternoon.

