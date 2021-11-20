Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Arsenal on Saturday evening and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game!

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hit a major stumbling block against West Ham in the last Premier League game.

It wasn't ideal as the Hammers overtook the Reds in the league. The same could happen again if Arsenal grab three points at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta has seemed to find his preferred team. Even though they're not scoring many goals, their defensive display's have been impressive and you can tell they're a team not to take lightly now.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal clash on Saturday the 20th of November!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 17:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 09:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football or Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports Network or via Peacock Premium.

