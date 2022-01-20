Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | EFL Cup Semi-Final
Liverpool face off against Arsenal at the Emirates tonight and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or livestream the game.
Today is the second leg of the Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-final and the winners will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
The first game at Anfield ended 0-0 after Arsenal managed to hold on to the draw despite Granit Xhaka getting sent off.
So here is what time and where to watch today's game LIVE!
United Kingdom & Ireland
Kick-off starts at 19:45 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 14:45 ET
Pacific time: 11.45 PT
Central time: 13.45 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off will begin at 20:45 (GMT+1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports.
For viewers in Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on Super Sport.
You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free
