Burnley vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and here is where to watch/live stream the game.
Tomorrow is a massive game for both Burnley and Liverpool. The Clarets currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League while Jurgen Klopp's side are still chasing Manchester City.
So here is everything you need to know about Sunday's game against Sean Dyche's Burnley side.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 09:00 ET
Pacific time: 06:00 PT
Central time: 08:00 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off stats at 15:00 GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT Monday 14th of February.
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV due to the 3pm blackout.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.
