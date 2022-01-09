Skip to main content
Liverpool v Shrewsbury: How to Watch/Livestream | FA Cup

Liverpool face off against Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup today and here is how to watch and livestream today's game.

The last time Liverpool faced Shrewsbury was in 2020 in the FA Cup. The Reds were forced into a reply after a 2-2 draw at New Meadow Stadium.

Anfield Flag

Liverpool managed to dispatch Shrewsbury at Anfield 1-0 with a very youthful side.

With COVID impacting this Liverpool team, we could see a young side once again with it being reported that a lot of the first-team have contracted the virus.

So here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game tonight.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom & Ireland

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 09:00 ET

Pacific time: 06.00 PT

Central time: 08.00 CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on television.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

You can also watch the game LIVE on our YouTube channel HERE for free

