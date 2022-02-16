Inter Milan v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream, Kick-Off Time | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool face off against Inter Milan in today's Champions League tie at the San Siro and here is everything you need to know about what time the kick-off is and where to watch/livestream the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST, Thursday 17th February.
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST, Thursday 17th February.
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on FuboTV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be be streamed via the SonyLIV app.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
You can also watch the match LIVE on LFC Transfer Room's YouTube Channel HERE.
