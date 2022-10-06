Where To Watch, Live Stream: Arsenal v Bodø/Glimt, UEFA Europa League

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for Arsenal as they take on Bodø/Glimt in a Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Reds have been linked with the England international and supporters may be able to catch a glimpse of the winger in action with all the details brought to you here.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bukayo Saka. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

