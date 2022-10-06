Where To Watch, Live Stream: Arsenal v Bodø/Glimt, UEFA Europa League
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for Arsenal as they take on Bodø/Glimt in a Europa League clash on Thursday.
The Reds have been linked with the England international and supporters may be able to catch a glimpse of the winger in action with all the details brought to you here.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Friday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point
- Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Player Ratings
- Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win
- 'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion
- Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign
- Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |