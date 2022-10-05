Where To Watch, Live Stream: Benfica v PSG, UEFA Champions League

Liverpool target Enzo Fernández will be in action for Benfica as they take on PSG in a Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with a bid for the Argentine over recent months and supporters can catch a glimpse of the midfielder in action with all the details brought to you here.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Liverpool. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 5, BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |