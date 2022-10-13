Skip to main content
Where To Watch, Live Stream: Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League

IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League

Arsenal travel to Norway on Thursday to face Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka could be in action for Arsenal on Thursday evening when they travel to Norway for a UEFA Europa League, Group A match.

The Gunners top the group with two wins from their opening two matches but the Norwegians and PSV are just two points back.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is reported to be a transfer target for Liverpool.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at  5:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time   12:45pm ET

Pacific time:   9:45am PT

Central time:  11:45am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:15am IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Friday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

imago1016168817h
Match Coverage

Watch: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool Match Highlights, Bobby Dazzles & Super Salah Hattrick

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
Match Coverage

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

By Neil Andrew
imago1016168817h
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohammed Salah Scores Fastest Ever Champions League Hat-trick

By Matty Orme
imago1016170191h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.

By Alex Caddick
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores After Roberto Firmino Magic - UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr