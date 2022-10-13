Where To Watch, Live Stream: Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka could be in action for Arsenal on Thursday evening when they travel to Norway for a UEFA Europa League, Group A match.

The Gunners top the group with two wins from their opening two matches but the Norwegians and PSV are just two points back.

Bukayo Saka is reported to be a transfer target for Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:45pm ET

Pacific time: 9:45am PT

Central time: 11:45am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:15am IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |