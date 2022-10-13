Where To Watch, Live Stream: Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, UEFA Europa League
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka could be in action for Arsenal on Thursday evening when they travel to Norway for a UEFA Europa League, Group A match.
The Gunners top the group with two wins from their opening two matches but the Norwegians and PSV are just two points back.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 12:45pm ET
Pacific time: 9:45am PT
Central time: 11:45am CT
India
Kick-off is at 10:15am IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
