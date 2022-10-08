Where To Watch, Live Stream: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund host champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday with both teams having had an indifferent start to the season which leaves them in fifth and third respectively.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Dortmund as he looks to carry on his impressive run of form.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich on Saturday. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |