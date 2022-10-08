Where To Watch, Live Stream: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund host champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday with both teams having had an indifferent start to the season which leaves them in fifth and third respectively.
Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Dortmund as he looks to carry on his impressive run of form.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.
