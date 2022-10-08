Skip to main content

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham take on Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Borussia Dortmund host champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday with both teams having had an indifferent start to the season which leaves them in fifth and third respectively.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Dortmund as he looks to carry on his impressive run of form.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Key Matchups - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Ismael Bennacer
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Milan v Juventus, Serie A

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luis Diaz Harvey Elliott
Quotes

Harvey Elliott On How Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah Told Him To Eat Less Bread

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Keen To Leave Dortmund Next Summer, Price Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'There Are So Many Weaknesses' - Emmanuel Petit Believes Liverpool Have Lost Their Edge

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'I Have Felt Embarrassed To Watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, And Gomez' - Former Arsenal Player Slams Liverpool Trio

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal Gabriel Jesus
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Hopes The Reds To Sign Arsenal Star Gabriel Jesus

By Damon Carr