Where To Watch, Live Stream: Chelsea v Milan, UEFA Champions League

Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool target Ismael Bennacer will be in action for Serie A champions Milan as they travel to London for a Champions League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with a bid for the Algerian over recent months and supporters can catch a glimpse of the midfielder in action with all the details brought to you here.

Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer is a reported target for Liverpool.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

